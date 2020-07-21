Louisville Fire Department truck involved in crash on way to fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville fire engine was involved in a crash Monday afternoon while trying to get to a fire.
Officials with MetroSafe said the truck was on its way to a fire on Wheeler Avenue when it got into an accident on 7th Street Road and Berry Boulevard in the Jacobs neighborhood.
There were injuries reported but they were non-life threatening.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.