Louisville Fire Department truck involved in crash on way to fire

The accident happened Monday afternoon on 7th Street Road and Berry Boulevard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville fire engine was involved in a crash Monday afternoon while trying to get to a fire.

Officials with MetroSafe said the truck was on its way to a fire on Wheeler Avenue when it got into an accident on 7th Street Road and Berry Boulevard in the Jacobs neighborhood.

There were injuries reported but they were non-life threatening.

