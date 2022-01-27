LFD says no one sustained injuries at Louisville structure fire

A spokesperson for the Louisville Fire Department said fire crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from a vacant single-story building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department (LFD) was sent to a structure fire at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for LFD said fire crews arrived at the 100 block of N. Campbell Street to find heavy fire coming from a vacant single-story building extending to another building.

Crews searched the building and "began an interior fire attack."

The spokesperson said outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect another property.

It took 25 minutes and 30 firefighters to get the fire under control. The first building is lost and the second building sustained moderate damage the spokesperson says.

LFD Arson Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire.

