Person in critical condition after being rescued from residential fire, LFD says

A Louisville Fire spokesperson said crews responded to a call around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday near the 3000 block of Grand Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been sent to the hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a building fire according to the Louisville Fire Department (LFD).

An LFD spokesperson said crews responded to a call around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday near the 3000 block of Grand Avenue on reports of a fire happening in a residential building.

Crews were there in three minutes to find smoke coming out of a house said LFD Maj. Bobby Cooper. Firefighters went inside and found one person who they then rescued from the building.

Cooper said crews worked outside to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

According to Cooper, 30 firefighters brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes, and the person crew found in the burning building was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

LFD said the original building sustained moderate damage, and neighboring buildings had minor damage.

LFD Arson Investigators said a malfunctioning extension cord caused the fire.

