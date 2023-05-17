'An honor and privilege'; Louisville Fire Department is getting a new chief

Chief Gregory Frederick, who led the department during the Whiskey Row fire in 2015, said he is retiring after 39 years of service.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department is getting a new chief. After 39 years of service, Chief Gregory Frederick said he is retiring.

On Wednesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg said Frederick's legacy will last for generations within the department and the city.

Frederick has served as LFD's chief for the past 24 years and is the department's longest-serving chief.

He led the department during the 2015 Whiskey Row fire, which devastated several historic buildings on Main Street in downtown Louisville.

"Chief Frederick has done an outstanding job serving our community for decades," Greenberg said. "Our city owes him a great debt, and I, along with our entire community, want to offer our most sincere thanks to him."

Frederick said he's proud to have been part of the department and its history.

"Leadership is challenging, it's about doing the right things and doing things right," he said. "I haven't been perfect, but I always did what I thought and felt was right for the men and women of the LFD and the LFD itself."

Greenberg said in talks with Deputy Mayor David James, it became clear there was already a leader within LDF ready to take the reigns after Frederick.

Brian O'Neill, 49, was named as the fire department's next chief.

O'Neill has been with the fire department since 2003 and most recently served as a battalion chief. He's also served as the president of the Louisville Professional Firefighters, Local #54, for a decade.

"Brian knows what it takes to be an effective firefighter and an effective leader," the mayor said. "[His] knowledge, leadership and commitment to professionalism will guide this vital public safety department but also will help keep Louisvillians safe during emergencies."

O'Neill said he is grateful and honored to have the support and trust of city officials to lead the department.

"It's humbling and honoring to know that I'm going to be joining this long line of illustrious chiefs going back to 1858," he said. "[Chief Frederick] has led us through tough times and through good times and all of us -- in this city, in this department, in this community -- we owe him a great debt of gratitude and we thank him."

