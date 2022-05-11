LFD: Decorated firefighter dies from medical emergency, says 'this is a terribly sad time'

Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam joined the department March 2002 said LFD Major Bobby Cooper.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Fire Department (LFD) firefighter has died from a medical emergency while on duty according to an LFD major.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said Firefighter Sean McAdam suffered a medical emergency Monday and died Wednesday. He did not say how he died.

Cooper said McAdam joined the department March 2002 and spent his career in different specialty rescue companies. He started in downtown Louisville and had recently transferred into the Highlands.

McAdam received awards for his courage and bravery including the Division’s Medal of Valor and three Unit Citations he said.

"This is a terribly sad time for the Louisville Division of Fire," said Cooper.

The Louisville Division of Fire expresses sympathy to the McAdam family and friends, and ask for thoughts and prayers during this time.

On behalf of @ChiefErika, the Executive Command Staff and the members of LMPD, our thoughts and prayers go out to the McAdam family, Chief Frederick, his staff and the members of LFD on the loss of Firefighter Sean McAdam. #LMPD #LFD #RestEasy https://t.co/y1H0UpREgp — LMPD (@LMPD) May 11, 2022

In a statement, Mayor Greg Fischer said:

Sean McAdam was a dedicated public servant who served his community for more than 20 years with the Louisville Division of Fire. He bravely stood with the men and women of the LFD and touched the lives of countless Louisvillians. And as a registered organ donor, Sean’s impact will continue to be felt for years to come. Our city sends its deepest condolences to the McAdam family, and his many friends and colleagues.

