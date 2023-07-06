Louisville Fire battles blaze at building holding chemicals in California neighborhood

The building, Lanning Chemical, has chemicals used to make paint products like finishes and varnishes according to Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire has declared a Level One hazmat after a fire in the California neighborhood broke out on Thursday.

Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said the call for a commercial structure fire came in around 7:45 p.m. and firefighters got there in four minutes. Firefighters got the fire under control at 10:41 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the intersection of South 26th and Howard Streets, they saw the fire was in the corner of a 2-story building.

"Crews initially started to make entry. Once they saw the amount of fire, the fire volume, the types of chemicals, not being able to identify them right away, they backed out and we went defensive," Cooper said.

The building, Lanning Chemical, has chemicals used to make paint products like finishes and varnishes according to Cooper.

And while he said there's no need for huge concern, he does say people living around the immediate area should keep their windows closed and turn off their H-VAC.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene because of the building's size, the chemicals involved and the high temperatures outside Cooper said.

He added MSD is monitoring the scene because of concerns of possible run-off and crews remain on the scene.

No injuries have been reported and arson is investigating the cause of the fire according to Cooper.

