Child in critical condition after apartment fire in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is in the hospital after firefighters rescued them from an apartment fire in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire started around 1:42 p.m. at an apartment building on S. 37th Street. Witnesses told the responding crews that there was someone inside the building.

When they went inside, firefighters found a child unresponsive on the second floor. They performed rescue breaths on the child until the ambulance arrived. According to Cooper, the child was breathing and conscious during the ride to the hospital.

Cooper said the child is currently in critical condition. Their identity has not been released.

It took around 10 minutes for the 30 responding firefighters to get the fire under control. Cooper said first responders found the most damage in the kitchen and additional smoke damage throughout the apartment.

No other units were damaged and no one else was hurt during the incident, according to Cooper. Per standard procedure, arson investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

