LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As celebrities hit the red carpet in Hollywood, locals took part in Louisville’s only official Oscars watch party.

Nearly 200 people attended the Louisville Film Society’s 6th Annual Oscars Watch Party at Copper and King’s.

The featured item during the event, an autographed bottle from Jennifer Lawrence’s own private barrel Woodford Reserve bourbon.

The money raised at the celebration goes back to the local film community.

"We have a wonderfully, fantastically supportive community for all the culture that we have here and we have a burgeoning film community as well, so it's very important that we have events that surround film making and film lovers," Soozie Eastman, Executive Director of Louisville Film Society, said.

Guests were encouraged to dress up for the ambiance of the evening and were served heavy hors d'oeurves, drinks and desserts.