Festival of Trees and Lights expands

This year, they have expanded the tradition to include Jewish Heritage Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Festival of Trees and Lights continued their tradition of spreading holiday cheer in Louisville.

This year, they have expanded the tradition to include Jewish Heritage Day.

There was a concert featuring The Lost Tribe along with donut, dreidel and gelt giveaways along with storybook time by PJ Library. Also on hand were special demonstrations for Dreidel games and a Hanukah Menorah lighting.

Proceeds from the 2022 Festival of Trees and Lights will benefit the Behavioral and Mental Health program at Norton Children's Hospital to help meet the growing demand for these services in the community.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.