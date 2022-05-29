LMPD: One person killed in fiery crash, Traffic Unit investigates

Police said the driver lost control of their vehicle causing it to go into a ditch where it rolled several times before coming to a stop and catching fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department said that the accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive.

According to police, the driver was heading north on Preston Highway when they somehow lost control of their vehicle.

The car then veered into a grassy ditch, where it rolled over several times before coming to a stop and eventually catching fire.

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. No others were involved in the crash.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

