Louisville family remembers late motorcyclist who was hit on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is remembering a loved one who had been killed in late September.

Chris Purvis, 53, was hit on New Cut Road Sept. 26 when police said a driver pulled in front of him while he was riding his motorcycle.

He later died at the hospital according to police.

Tuesday, his family went back to the site for a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

His mother, Wanda Purvis, said he was a good man who loved riding his bike.

"I'm glad he had his motorcycle because he loved that," she said. "That gave him peace and he just, that was the one thing, he really got peace at. It made him happy."

Officers arrested Shwe Tun for the crash. He has been charged with murder and DUI.

In arrest records, police said he smelled like alcohol and had a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit.

He's scheduled to be in court for a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

