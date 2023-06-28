'Thank God I was not here': Louisville family loses home after severe storms

Garrick and his wife Michelle said they were relaxing in their living room when their son Golden noticed something strange in the sky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is relieved after a storm ripped through Louisville Sunday night.

"It's kinda surreal," Garrick Edison said. "Thinking about what could of been and how the Lord looked over us."

Garrick and his wife Michele said they were relaxing in their living room when their son Golden noticed something strange in the sky.

"I listened to my science teacher and I looked at the sky and it was like orange and yellowish. So I immediately put on some shoes and ran downstairs because I told my mom and my dad," he said.

Michelle said they didn't pay it much attention until her husband and Golden saw strong winds push through Foxboro Drive.

"They're running down the hallway, and he's yelling 'Babe! Babe! Come on! We have to get to the basement right now!' And no sooner then I shut the door, you could just hear a boom," she said.

Once the coast was clear, they walked back upstairs fearful of what they would find.

"And we looked up the stairwell, and we were just like 'Oh my gosh.' The tree is in the house,'" Michelle said. "The whole roof is gone. We were all having a good time and then our lives changed in less than a minute."

The tree damaged several rooms inside. Since then, the Edison's have been picking up the pieces. On Wednesday, they tearfully watched as tree contractors handled the rest.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist John Gordon, the damage in Louisville doesn't look like a tornado touched down.

"Just straight line winds so far," Gordon said.

Though the winds were strong enough to destroy the couple's home, they say it didn't take away what's most important.

"Now we are forced to start over again, but we have each other and that's what's important. We all made it," Michelle said.

Now the Edison's are looking for a new home in the area. In the meantime, they're asking everyone for their prayers.

