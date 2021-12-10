'I hold onto God's hand, and I hold onto the memories' | Homicide surge leaving Louisville families without loved ones for Christmas

Georgetta Calloway's wish for Christmas, she says, is finding answers in her husband's January 2021 murder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 200 Louisville families will go through their first Christmas without a loved one this year due to violence in the Metro.

From Jan. 31 to Dec. 12, 2021, LMPD reported 181 criminal homicides. Sixty-four of those cases have been closed, but many more remain unsolved, including the murder of Duan Calloway.

Calloway was shot and killed on Jan. 7. He was framing up a sidewalk, with hammer in hand, at one of his apartment buildings on Cecil Avenue and Herman Street when someone walked up behind him and shot him several times.

Detectives said he had his back turned and was on his hands and knees, leaving him defenseless.

“It's very devastating and this year has just been really, really, really rough,” his wife of nearly 10 years, Georgetta Calloway, said. “He was the love of my life and it's just unfair that somebody took his life.”

The pictures all over their home of Duan are the only sign of his presence this holiday. Her Christmas wish is simple: answers. Duan’s big smile shines down on Cane Run Road on a billboard that reads: "YOU KNOW WHO KILLED ME. SPEAK UP, PLEASE."

“Just knowing how much he loved us, and how much he took care of us and protected us, that keeps me going strong, it really does,” Calloway said, fighting back tears.

Georgetta says Duan died doing what he loved – “Building up the community on property at a time.” She still honors her husband by helping others, like he did.

Earlier this year she and a group of volunteers worked together to clean up homes in west Louisville.

His goal through life is now her gift to this community, and a way to celebrate after heartache.

“I hold onto God's hand, and I hold onto the memories and the love that my husband had for me, my children and his family,” she said.