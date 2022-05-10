This Louisville organization aims to support families facing cancer with WIGS!

WIGS 2022 will be at Play Louisville on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two hiatus, Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is bringing back WIGS. The fabulous event benefits families and individuals who seek cancer support at Gilda's Club Kentuckiana.

In 2019, they were able to raise over $50,000 and they are hoping to raise even more this year.

"This money is going to go towards making sure these free support services, educational programs, healthy life styles programming, individual counseling, can continue to be free," Lori Mangum, chief operations officer at GCK, said.

Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is on track to helping over 2,500 individuals in 2022.

This year's event will be at Play Louisville on Oct. 6. You must be 21 or older to attend. Many of the volunteers are looking forward to seeing guests in their best wigs all for a good cause.

Tarah Decker is a cancer survivor and associate board member for Gilda's Club. She said if you're going to be going through cancer, there's no better place to be than the club.

"They have tons of outreach programs and support and being on the other side of it, you still have fears and its free and its for anyone and everyone," Decker said.

