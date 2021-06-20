When will it end? Louisville faith leaders take to streets as city's shootings climb

Violence continues to escalate in the community and local faith leaders are taking to the streets saying enough is enough.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just off Broadway in the California neighborhood, families and faith leaders gather at King Solomon Baptist Church to pray and talk about the unprecedented violence happening in Louisville.

Dozens of children shot and killed in the past six months.

“If it’s your boy getting hurt, it’s my boy,” Rev. Charles Elliott Jr. said. “I have buried 85% of the people – of our young folks who have got killed on the streets.”

Elliott took to the streets to march, thinking back more than six decades ago when he marched with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Now, he’s taking on a new mission – to stop the violence.

Parents, grandparents, daughters, sons, sisters and brothers, walking to avoid a quickly approaching benchmark – 100 people shot and killed in Louisville in 2021.

Reporter Tom Lally will speak with two grandmothers on their loss and their hopes for the future on the NightTeam.

This story will be updated.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.