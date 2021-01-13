Louisville faith leaders condemn pastor for calling a curse on those who he says stole the 2020 election

Pastor Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center said he cursed weakness, poverty and the worst year they've ever had.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Sunday Church service at Evangel World Prayer Center in Louisville has gone viral after the pastor, Bob Rodgers, called to curse on those who he says have stolen the election. Now local faith leaders are calling his language unsettling and disturbing.

"Father those that have lied those that have stolen this election, those that have cheated I place the curse of god upon them," Rodgers said. "I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I cursed you with the worst year you've ever had in the name of the lord."

Senior Pastor, Mario Martin, of Praise Nation Contemporary Church, says it's unsettling to be praying down curses at this day and time in this city, and country.

"To spew this kind of hate and evil in the name of god, that's a whole other level of disrespect to Jesus," Martin said.

Pastor Tim Findley of Kingdom Fellowship is spearheading a press conference for Wednesday, January 12th at 11 am, for the Justice & Freedom Coalition, along with Local Faith Leaders to openly rebuke Rodgers prayers for curses.

"We're saying that this behavior is not okay, it's dangerous," Findley said.

WHAS11 spoke to Rogers, after the video was taken down off his social media pages, asking if he still stands by his words, or if he wants to take back what he said.

"This is a prayer not to curse people but to curse the demonic forces that people have allowed to rule them, that would harm a nation," Rodgers said. "I do pray that trouble will come to them if they don't repent and that they will turn from their wicked ways.

Rev. Annettra Jones, a local associate pastor, says his statements don't align with their self proclaimed identity.

"You know you've prided yourself on being a healing center and then you would curse sickness and weakness and poverty on people. It's deplorable," Jones said.

Rogers claims his prayers are to heal the nation, but many faith leaders say his words are extremely dangerous.

"Regardless of those leaders, if they are corrupt, if they are doing evil, that it would be exposed and they would get out of office. That's what you do when you vote against them. You vote against them, I pray against them. It's the same thing," Rodgers said.

"It's contradictory, it's hypocritical and it's downright shameful," Martin said.

"It's time we took a stand and called this kind of foolishness out," Findley said.

►Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.