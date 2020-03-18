LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford announced it is temporarily closing all North American facilities after Thursday's evening shift until March 30 after a worker at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant tested positive for COVID-19.

Factory workers in Louisville are worried about the the same thing happening in their facilities.

Ford said in a statement sent to WHAS11 that they are exploring unique and creative solutions to support workers and customers. Workers at UPS and GE Appliances have also reached out to WHAS11 concerned about conditions at their workplaces.

"They're not caring about us but they're caring about washers and dryers," a GE Appliances said who asked WHAS11 reporters to hide her identity over fears she could lose her job.

She claimed only a few buildings on the campus are shut down, and despite the CDC's recommendations, she claimed they are working shoulder to shoulder.

"Our line is over 50," she said. "We're elbow to elbow, we are having anxiety attacks and there's a lady who has a son with health issues."

In a statement sent to WHAS11 GE spokesperson, Julie Wood said "Our cleaning and sanitization efforts have increased significantly in our plants, and we are making physical changes to our buildings to decrease touchpoints. We continue to answer employee questions and share hygiene best practices."

However, employees said when they reached out to their managers they were told business will run as normal.

With daycares and schools closed, employees are worried about their families.

"It's a lot of people in there that don't have childcare, especially starting next week they won't have babysitters," another GE employee said who asked WHAS11 reporters to hide his identity over fears he could lose his job." Some people take care of their elderly parents," he said.

The workers said they are afraid calling out could cost them their jobs.

WHAS11 also took similar concerns to UPS. A spokesperson for the company said in a a statement, they're working to clean break rooms and other common areas.

RELATED: Ford temporarily suspends production through March 30

RELATED: Detroit's 3 automakers agree to partial factory shutdowns amid coronavirus concerns

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.