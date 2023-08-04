Louisville reports $663 million spent on beautification, expansion projects in first half of 2023

Officials say the 34 city projects started this year will add over 1,000 new jobs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville announced that $663 million in projects have been started in the first six months of 2023, outpacing the economic momentum gained last year.

In 2022, the Louisville Metro Department of Economic Development team reported 51 city projects which created 3,696 jobs, investing $2.09 billion into the city.

“From our top-notch workforce and our competitive cost of doing business to our position as a city poised for rapid growth, these investment numbers show that companies are clearly seeing the benefits of investing in Louisville,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “As an entrepreneur, I know what it takes for businesses to succeed and how city government can help companies grow. That is why my administration is taking steps to create broader economic opportunity in Louisville and make our city an even easier place for businesses to invest, relocate and expand.”

The 34 projects started in the first half of 2023 will add 1,042 new jobs to Louisville's economy, according to the mayor's office.

Projects investing in Louisville this year include the following:

Congo Brands, the creator of beverages Prime and Alani Nu, is investing $8.25 million to expand its headquarters and create 500 new jobs.

WILA USA, an industry-leading producer of tooling systems for sheet metals, is relocating its North American headquarters and establishing manufacturing operations, a $11.5 million investment.

Label company Multi-Color Corp. is investing nearly $23 million to expand its operations in a new Louisville facility, creating 90 new jobs.

Kelvin Cooperage, a barrel supplier for distilleries, is expanding its operations with an $11.8 million investment and 30 new jobs.

UniFirst Corp., one of North America’s largest uniform and textile service companies, is relocating and growing its Louisville location to meet growing demand. The project represents a nearly $21.3 million investment.

Benjamin Moore, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Economic Development, said they are excited to build upon the success of last year.

“The strength of our core industries – advanced manufacturing, health and aging innovation, food and beverage, logistics and business services – allows us to grow existing operations and attract new businesses looking to benefit from our specialized talent pools and well-established industry ecosystems," Moore said.

National organizations and publications are recognizing Louisville as a city on the rise. We have received numerous accolades and rankings as a top place to live and work.

Recognition Louisville has received in the last year:

4 Most Beautiful and Affordable Place to Live in the U.S. – Travel + Leisure Magazine

A Top Logistics Hub for 2023 – Business Facilities

4 City in the U.S. for Job Growth in 2022 – Gusto Inc.

9 Foodie City in the U.S. – Travel + Leisure Magazine

A "Next 25" Tech Talent Market for four years in a row – CBRE

Recertified as a Welcoming City by Welcoming America in 2022

Perfect score on the Human Rights Commission’s Municipality Index for eight years in a row

