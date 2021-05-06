Fischer signs executive order prioritizing use of electric cars for Metro Government departments

The order also states that Metro Government must focus on obtaining green equipment necessary to support it's transition to electric cars.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order directing all Metro Government departments and agencies to prioritize purchasing electric and hybrid cars Thursday.

The order also states that Metro Government must focus on obtaining green equipment necessary to support it's transition to electric cars.

“Emissions from gas-powered vehicles are the second-largest source for greenhouse gas emissions in our city,” Fischer said. “Louisville Metro Government employees—from LMPD and code enforcement officers driving their routes to Metro Parks employees cutting the grass—operate many gas-powered vehicles."

The Metro Government's car fleet includes a variety of cars for employee use, Louisville Metro Police Department cars and Metro Parks crews.

In addition, the executive order states that any contractor or supplier doing business with Louisville Metro Government in excess of $1 million, must commit to reduce their carbon footprint and provide a plan that details how they will achieve such reduction.

Fischer's office says that reducing gas emissions from cars would improve public health and enhance the quality of life for residents.

"We need to practice what we preach and lead by example," Fischer said. "This executive order will move us toward electric vehicles, which will provide cost savings over time and improve environmental health.”

Metro Government has installed several electric car stations at its facilities. Additionally, electric car drivers can find stations at six PARC garages, three library branches, three Metro Parks, the Edison Center and one station is soon to be installed at Jefferson Memorial Forest.

