LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Once again, we have a busy weekend in Kentucky - which isn't a bad problem to have, especially with beautiful weather in the forecast. Whether you want to be active, see something cool, or just enjoy some good food – we have you covered.

PeteFest

Music lovers, you can #stompthestigma at PeteFest this weekend. The music festival raises awareness for mental health advocacy. It kicks off on Friday at 3 p.m. and runs through Sunday. PeteFest is held at Jones Field, a 90-acre nature preserve off of Seatonville Road in Louisville. Single-day tickets are $40 and kids under 10 get in free. You can see all of the artists performing and buy tickets on the PeteFest website.

Middletown Family Fun Festival and Craft Show

The Middletown Family Fun Festival and Craft Show says this year is going to be the biggest yet. It’ll be a fun day for the family, featuring everything from a dog show, a parade, and a light show at night. There are more than 150 craft and food vendors planning to be there this weekend. Booths will be open from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday in the Wetherby Park area of Middletown. You can see a full schedule of events online.

Louisville Dragon Boat Festival

The 6th Annual Louisville Dragon Boat Festival is happening Saturday morning down at Waterfront Park. Watch as teams of 20-25 people paddle a 300-meter course down the Ohio River, working together to power a dragon boat. Races begin at 9 a.m. at The Wharf in Waterfront Park. Awards will be handed out at 3 p.m.

Louisville's PureTap 5K

If you want to hit the ground running, Louisville's Pure Tap 5K is also happening Saturday morning. You'll start and end at the historic Louisville Water Tower and run along River Road. The race is professionally chip-timed and all participants will receive a short-sleeve tech T-shirt. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. on September 7. You can register online or on-site on Saturday. Registration is $30.

Highlands Festival

The Highlands will be filled with art and music on Saturday during the Highlands Festival. Vendors will be lined up on Baxter Avenue selling arts and crafts. Plus, food and brews will be available from your favorite Highlands restaurants. The Highlands Festival will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Baxter from Highland to Broadway. All proceeds will go toward The Arrow Fund, which cares for abused animals.

Rollin' on the River Food Truck Festival

If you want to go outside Louisville, check out the Rollin' on the River Food Truck Festival in Oldham County. Copper Kitchen, Rollin' Ruby's and Chops Style Barbecue will provide the food, Mile Wide Beer will serve beer in the beer garden, and The Cookie Cabin will sell sweet treats for dessert. Live music and kids activities will be available all day. The Food Truck Festival is from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at Schamback Park in Westport, KY.

