LOUISVILLE, Ky. — October has arrived and with the new month comes cooler weather (finally!), all things pumpkin spice, and a weekend full of fun events. Whether you're looking for spooky thrills, family-friendly fun, or just an excuse to get outside, you'll find something to do this weekend in Louisville!

Halloween Events

Highlands Halloween Parade & Festival

The annual Halloween Parade in the Highlands will kick off for its 17th year on Saturday at the intersection of Baxter and Broadway. Before the parade, enjoy local food, craft beer, live music, and more from 50 different vendors along Baxter Avenue.

When: October 5, 2019

Time: Festival runs from noon to 9 p.m.; Parade starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Baxter Avenue between Highland Ave. and Winter Ave. (Parade route includes Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue, and Highland Avenue. Portions of these roads will be closed during the event. See the full map.)

Cost: Entry is free

More information: Halloween Parade & Festival website

Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo Halloween Party

"The World's Largest Halloween Party" is back at the Louisville Zoo! Bring the kiddos in their best costumes for a family-friendly fun evening of trick-or-treating among the animals. You also might meet one of your favorite superheroes or princesses!

When: Every weekend (Thurs-Sun) in October starting October 3

Time: Entry is open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (gates will close for regular visitors at 3 p.m.)

Where: Louisville Zoo - 1100 Trevilian Way

Cost: Tickets range from $2 to $12 and parking is $5 per car

More information: Louisville Zoo website

Halloscream at Kentucky Kingdom

The Kingdom of Fear is back at Kentucky Kingdom! Enjoy the thrill of your favorite rides after dark or take a trip through one of the park's two haunted houses - if you dare! Plus, $1 of each ticket sold goes to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

When: Every weekend (Fri-Sun) until October 27

Time: 6 p.m. until midnight (11 p.m. on Sundays)

Where: Kentucky Kingdom - 937 Phillips Lane

Cost: $29 for a single-day ticket, $59 for a season pass

More information: Kentucky Kingdom website

Other Events

St. James Court Art Show

Join over 700 artists from across the U.S. for the 63rd annual St. James Court Art Show in the heart of Old Louisville. Browse a wide variety of fine arts and contemporary crafts throughout the weekend.

When: October 4, 5, 6

Time: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday)

Where: 1402 St James Court

Cost: Free

More information: St. James Court Art Show website

Canoemobile Community Paddle

If you want to get in touch with your natural side, how about a guided trip down the Ohio River in a 24-foot canoe? This event is designed for people who are new to canoeing so they can experience the water in a safe, stable manner.

When: October 4 and 5

Time: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Shawnee Park (Friday) and Riverview Park (Saturday)

Cost: Free

More information: Wilderness Inquiry website

Bowman Field Aviation and Military Heritage Festival

Get up-close-and-personal with all kinds of aircraft at Bowman Field this weekend. You'll be surrounded by history as you explore military and civilian airplanes, vintage cars, and military re-enactors. You can even go for a ride in some of the planes!

When: October 5 and 6

Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Bowman Field - 2815 Taylorsville Road

Cost: $10 (veterans and active military get in free)

More information: Bowman Aviation Fest website

Improv 502 Presents: Be Witched!

If you're looking for a laugh, sit back and enjoy a show from the graduating students from Improv 502, as well as the 502 Players. The comedy school and troupe will present Be Witched! on Saturday night.

When: October 5

Time: 10 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town Theater - 1801 Bardstown Road

Cost: $10

More information: Eventbrite

