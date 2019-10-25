LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The weekend is here, which means there are plenty of events to attend in Louisville. Here’s the 411 on what’s happening this weekend:

Poets and Painters: Spoken Word and Art Edition

What: The KULA Gallery and Robin G bring a unique poetry experience in a contemporary art space.

When: Friday, October 25; 7 p.m.

Where: KULA Gallery; 536 S 4th Street

Cost: Tickets are $10-$150

More information: Eventbrite

JB Smoove official promo photo

JB Smoove at Kentucky Center

What: Curb Your Enthusiasm actor and comedian Jerry “JB Smoove” Brooks presents his Lollygaggin comedy tour.

When: Friday, October 25; 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center Bombard Theater

Cost: Tickets are $38.50

More information: Kentucky Center

Out of the Grave 5K

What: A fun run with a spooky twist! Prepare to dodge zombies, overcome obstacles, and conquer the grave for a good cause. The event benefit children overcoming abuse, trauma, and hopelessness.

When: Saturday, October 26; 9 a.m.

Where: Waterfront Park

Costs: Tickets are $35

More information: RunSignUp

UofL Homecoming Weekend

What: Greek step show, homecoming dances, and the UofL Homecoming Game vs. Virginia

When: Saturday, October 26

Where: University of Louisville, Cardinal Stadium

Cost: Tickets for the football game start at $10

More information: Louisville Alumni

Brooke Hasch, WHAS

Highlands Beer Festival

What: Kick off Louisville Beer Week by sampling beer from nearly 85 brewers from across the country. Proceeds go to the Bluegrass Center for Autism.

When: Saturday, October 26; 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Valumarket; 1250 Bardstown Road

Cost: Tickets are $30-$55

More information: Highlands Beer Festival Facebook page

Concerts and Other Events

Boo Fest featuring T.I. and Jeezy at Rupp Arena - Tickets

Michael Franti & Spearhead with Devon Gilfillian at Paristown Hall - Tickets

Breath of Fresh Air Bash at the Olmsted in partnership with the American Lung Association - Tickets

