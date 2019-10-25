LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The weekend is here, which means there are plenty of events to attend in Louisville. Here’s the 411 on what’s happening this weekend:
Poets and Painters: Spoken Word and Art Edition
- What: The KULA Gallery and Robin G bring a unique poetry experience in a contemporary art space.
- When: Friday, October 25; 7 p.m.
- Where: KULA Gallery; 536 S 4th Street
- Cost: Tickets are $10-$150
- More information: Eventbrite
JB Smoove official promo photo
JB Smoove at Kentucky Center
- What: Curb Your Enthusiasm actor and comedian Jerry “JB Smoove” Brooks presents his Lollygaggin comedy tour.
- When: Friday, October 25; 8 p.m.
- Where: Kentucky Center Bombard Theater
- Cost: Tickets are $38.50
- More information: Kentucky Center
RELATED: JB Smoove comes to the Ville to bring some comedic relief
Out of the Grave 5K
- What: A fun run with a spooky twist! Prepare to dodge zombies, overcome obstacles, and conquer the grave for a good cause. The event benefit children overcoming abuse, trauma, and hopelessness.
- When: Saturday, October 26; 9 a.m.
- Where: Waterfront Park
- Costs: Tickets are $35
- More information: RunSignUp
UofL Homecoming Weekend
- What: Greek step show, homecoming dances, and the UofL Homecoming Game vs. Virginia
- When: Saturday, October 26
- Where: University of Louisville, Cardinal Stadium
- Cost: Tickets for the football game start at $10
- More information: Louisville Alumni
Brooke Hasch, WHAS
Highlands Beer Festival
- What: Kick off Louisville Beer Week by sampling beer from nearly 85 brewers from across the country. Proceeds go to the Bluegrass Center for Autism.
- When: Saturday, October 26; 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Where: Valumarket; 1250 Bardstown Road
- Cost: Tickets are $30-$55
- More information: Highlands Beer Festival Facebook page
Concerts and Other Events
- Boo Fest featuring T.I. and Jeezy at Rupp Arena - Tickets
- Michael Franti & Spearhead with Devon Gilfillian at Paristown Hall - Tickets
- Breath of Fresh Air Bash at the Olmsted in partnership with the American Lung Association - Tickets
MORE FROM WHAS11:
- Sneak peek into the new Butchertown Bakery
- Comedian Chris Tucker returns to Louisville for a show
- Louisville Metro seeking ‘Light Up’ Christmas tree
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.