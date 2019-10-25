LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The weekend is here, which means there are plenty of events to attend in Louisville. Here’s the 411 on what’s happening this weekend:

Poets and Painters: Spoken Word and Art Edition

  • What: The KULA Gallery and Robin G bring a unique poetry experience in a contemporary art space.
  • When: Friday, October 25; 7 p.m.
  • Where: KULA Gallery; 536 S 4th Street
  • Cost: Tickets are $10-$150
  • More information: Eventbrite
JB Smoove at the Kentucky Center
JB Smoove official promo photo

JB Smoove at Kentucky Center

  • What: Curb Your Enthusiasm actor and comedian Jerry “JB Smoove” Brooks presents his Lollygaggin comedy tour.
  • When: Friday, October 25; 8 p.m.
  • Where: Kentucky Center Bombard Theater
  • Cost: Tickets are $38.50
  • More information: Kentucky Center

Out of the Grave 5K

  • What: A fun run with a spooky twist! Prepare to dodge zombies, overcome obstacles, and conquer the grave for a good cause. The event benefit children overcoming abuse, trauma, and hopelessness.
  • When: Saturday, October 26; 9 a.m.
  • Where: Waterfront Park
  • Costs: Tickets are $35
  • More information: RunSignUp

UofL Homecoming Weekend

  • What: Greek step show, homecoming dances, and the UofL Homecoming Game vs. Virginia
  • When: Saturday, October 26
  • Where: University of Louisville, Cardinal Stadium
  • Cost: Tickets for the football game start at $10
  • More information: Louisville Alumni
Beer taps at Gravely Brewing
Brooke Hasch, WHAS

Highlands Beer Festival

  • What: Kick off Louisville Beer Week by sampling beer from nearly 85 brewers from across the country. Proceeds go to the Bluegrass Center for Autism.
  • When: Saturday, October 26; 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Where: Valumarket; 1250 Bardstown Road
  • Cost: Tickets are $30-$55
  • More information: Highlands Beer Festival Facebook page

Concerts and Other Events

  • Boo Fest featuring T.I. and Jeezy at Rupp Arena - Tickets
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead with Devon Gilfillian at Paristown Hall - Tickets
  • Breath of Fresh Air Bash at the Olmsted in partnership with the American Lung Association - Tickets

