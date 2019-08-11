LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The weather is getting colder, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of events going on this weekend.

Center for Neighborhoods Neighborhood Summit

What: This local conference showcases community-building success stories and celebrates neighborhood development in Louisville. You can learn from interactive workshops and keynote speakers, visit the regional vendor fair, and network with your fellow neighbors.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Community and Technical College (109 E. Broadway)

Flags 4 Vets

What: Every year, the Flags 4 Vets organization gathers to honor our fallen heroes. Bring your family to help place 7,500 flags on veterans' graves for Veterans Day.

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: Cave Hill Cemetery (701 Baxter Ave)

The Baha'is of Louisville present Red Grammer

What: Red Grammer, one of the premier entertainers for children and families, presents his live show. The event is free and open to the public - no ticket required.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center (501 W. Main Street)

Louisville Soul Music Fest

What: Enjoy great RnB music with Keith Sweat, Anthony Hamilton, and special guests Joe and Angie Stone. Lousiville native Junior J will open the show. Tickets range from $45.50 to $256

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center (1 Arena Plaza)

Week of Valor

This weekend's Week of Valor events include a fall clean-up, the Honor Flight Stair-Climb, and a Veterans Breakfast. There are several events scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Find a full list of these events here.

MORE LOCAL EVENTS:

If you have a story idea, send it to Sherlene at The411@whas11.com. You can follow her on social for the latest in community and entertainment news.

FB: @Sherlene Shanklin

Twitter: @sherlenemediapr

IG: @sherlenemediapro

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.