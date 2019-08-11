LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The weather is getting colder, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of events going on this weekend.
Center for Neighborhoods Neighborhood Summit
What: This local conference showcases community-building success stories and celebrates neighborhood development in Louisville. You can learn from interactive workshops and keynote speakers, visit the regional vendor fair, and network with your fellow neighbors.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Community and Technical College (109 E. Broadway)
Flags 4 Vets
What: Every year, the Flags 4 Vets organization gathers to honor our fallen heroes. Bring your family to help place 7,500 flags on veterans' graves for Veterans Day.
When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Where: Cave Hill Cemetery (701 Baxter Ave)
The Baha'is of Louisville present Red Grammer
What: Red Grammer, one of the premier entertainers for children and families, presents his live show. The event is free and open to the public - no ticket required.
When: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center (501 W. Main Street)
Louisville Soul Music Fest
What: Enjoy great RnB music with Keith Sweat, Anthony Hamilton, and special guests Joe and Angie Stone. Lousiville native Junior J will open the show. Tickets range from $45.50 to $256
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: KFC Yum! Center (1 Arena Plaza)
Week of Valor
This weekend's Week of Valor events include a fall clean-up, the Honor Flight Stair-Climb, and a Veterans Breakfast. There are several events scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Find a full list of these events here.
