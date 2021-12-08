Envoy Mortgage awards Baptist Health nurse with "Gift of Home" surprise

Amy Kaelin is the 50th "Gift of Home" recipient created by Envoy Mortgage. The company said it will take cover her monthly mortgage payments for 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The CEO of Envoy Mortgage awarded a nurse at Baptist Health with covered mortgage payments for 2022.

CEO Ron Millard surprised nurse Amy Kaelin with the waived mortgage plan Wednesday while thanking her for being on the front lines fighting COVID-19. He said while this is a small gesture, he focused on the value she brings to society and all of the lives she has improved.

Kaelin is the 50th "Gift of Home" recipient. The program recognizes first responders by giving back to the people dedicated to their community.

Kaelin walked into the office completely unaware of what the mortgage company had planned.

"There’s lots of people in the hospital that make it happen, it’s not just nurses, there’s lots and lots of people that go into making the hospital do what it does every day," Kaelin said. "It feels hard to be recognized and not have them recognized too, because it’s everybody.”

Kaelin is a float nurse at Baptist Health. Some nights she might be in the COVID-19 unit, other nights she might be in normal units. She said this gift will allow her to help her daughter-in-law and grandchild while her son is deployed overseas.

