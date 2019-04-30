A Meritorious Service Award was presented to a Metro Louisville EMS paramedic on Tuesday for his incredible hustle during a deadly wreck this winter.

Sergeant Jeremy Rader, an eight-year veteran with Louisville EMS, was honored while surrounded by family and friends.

It happened during an early, foggy morning in February.

Radar said the call sounded “concerning” and “unusual.”

He wasn’t originally dispatched to the scene but went anyway to find an ambulance on its side after a car had run into it near Hancock and Broadway.

“I knew we were going to need all hands on the scene that we could get,” he explained.

There were six patients at the scene. The two in the vehicle ultimately died. There were three EMS workers and a patient trapped in the back of the ambulance.

“We got the patient out, loaded him onto our stretcher, and loaded him up,” to take him to the hospital before Rader returned to help his coworkers.

He went back and forth, first in an ambulance and then eventually just started running the three blocks from University Hospital.

“When you're in that moment, you don't think, you just act,” he explained.

Louisville Metro EMS Col. Diane Vogel joked about him seeming to be everywhere at once.

“What you guys may not know is that Rader almost got in trouble at the scene because one of his supervisors thought that he hadn't left with a patient yet, but truth be told, Sgt. Rader was actually at the scene on three different occasions,” she explained.

His family said it was a proud moment to witness, but for Sgt. Rader, he said the real privilege is protecting others.

“Somebody has to be there. And when you look at it like that it's really an honor to be there in those moments and know that you can help other people.”

