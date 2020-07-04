LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Embassy Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown will temporarily suspend operations April 8 through May 18, AJS Hotels announced.

CEO Scott Shoenberger said the hotel is working to help employees impacted by coronavirus by reassigning more than 100 people to other jobs in the city, like office building cleaning or food and beverage carry out workers.

AJS will also provide hourly workers with a complimentary food pantry Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items can be picked up on the second floor of the Galt House West Tower.

The company will also pay the employer and employee portion of furloughed employees' health insurance. Both full- and part-time employees are also eligible for Teladoc.

The Omni Hotel also suspended operations through June 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

