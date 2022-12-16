Louisville students continue tradition of helping families during holiday season

It's a day Eastern High School students look forward to every year, saying the more than 50-year-long tradition brings them closer to the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 1965, one Louisville high school has helped hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. The more than 50-year-long tradition continued at Eastern High School Friday morning, hours before the bell rang for class.

The school's 57th annual Holiday Care-A-Van raised funds to fill baskets of food, so families don't have to go hungry during the holidays.

It's a day students and staff look forward to every year, saying this type of charitable act brings them closer to those in the community.

"It's just so meaningful," Abby Pearce, a senior at Eastern High, told WHAS11.

Thanks to donations and collections form the community, students were able to raise nearly $30,000 and fill 369 baskets of food for families in need -- breaking last year's record.

"Thank you everyone that donated, its a great experience.," Pearce said. "The fact that it's still going on and I was still able to participate is amazing. I genuinely think that it's something I'll remember forever."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.