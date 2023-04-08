Louisville communities celebrate Easter with parades, egg hunts

It was a day of fun and fellowship as communities across Louisville celebrated Easter weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The spirit of Easter filled Kentuckiana as families prepare to celebrate the holiday on Sunday.

On Frankfort Avenue, the annual Easter Parade was in full swing.

For the 29th year, crowds gathered along the route to celebrate the return of spring.

Hundreds traveled from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church to Pope Street bringing free candy and Easter cheer to children lining the route.

Many in the community said the parade has become a tradition for them.

“We come here every year. We’ve been here every year since she was born in 2018 – except for the COVID years, of course. And it’s just a fun, family tradition for us,” a participant told WHAS11 News.

The day was full of color and character with homemade floats, dance groups and antique cars and trucks.

Easter egg hunts around the city

Several egg hunts took place around Jefferson County including one in Elliot Park in the Russell neighborhood.

Community groups including Pride & Joy, Elliot Council and Sir Friendly C partnered with each other to provide fun and entertainment for children ages four to 12.

“It’s real special just to get people out here and it’s everybody having a good time. You know, it’s real nice because lots of stuff going on in the world,” resident Malcom Cunningham said. “It’s good to have these times and people to be peaceful and just enjoy each other.”

The party offered a free Easter egg hunt, food, games, prizes and an appearance from “The Real Easter Bunny.”

