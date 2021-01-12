W.E.B. DuBois Academy opens Verizon Innovative Learning Lab

Students and teachers at W.E.B. DuBois Academy are improving their digital literacy with the new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab.

A new lab opened at W.E.B DuBois Academy in Louisville that will teach students and teachers about “augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) equipment, 3D printers, robotics and artificial intelligence.” It is called the Verizon Innovative Learning lab.

“So many students across the nation lack the access to technology and resources they need to be successful in today’s digital world,” said Verizon representative Krista Bistline.

Verizon’s program is designed to address the digital divide. According to The San Diego Foundation, the digital divide is now focused on the amount of bandwidth people have access to, their skills using technology and general digital literacy. It used to be focused on simple access to computers and smartphones.

“On behalf of Verizon, we are excited to enable students at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy in Jefferson County Public Schools with this multi-year initiative that integrates emerging technology with an online, project-based curriculum along with real-world problem-solving in a custom-designed, experiential learning lab,” Bistline said.

According to the press release the program is part of the company’s responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon. Partnered with nonprofits like Heart of America and the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at Arizona State University, Verizon is providing access to free technology and learning tools to “under-resourced schools across America.”

Heart of America and the institute at Arizona State University helped create DuBois' learning space.

“Our entire school community is grateful and elated for the opportunity to further advance our ability to engage, eliminate barriers and empower our scholars with our Verizon Innovative Learning Lab," said Dubois Principal Robert Gunn. "The curriculum, resources, advanced tech and lab space are all providing our students access to new learning opportunities.”

W.E.B DuBois Academy hosted an official ribbon cutting for the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab Thursday.

