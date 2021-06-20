Louisville drivers named 6th best in the country

QuoteWizard, a car insurance site, graded 70 US cities on four metrics. Louisville had low scores across all four including ranking 63rd in accidents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ever tried to navigate through the one-way streets downtown? Or missed your exit on the expressway and had to drive across the bridge to Indiana to turn around? Maybe you have had a close call with someone merging lanes on I-65S.

If any those situations crossed your mind you probably wouldn't say Louisville drivers are necessarily some of the best in the country. However, a new study proves otherwise.

According to a study from QuoteWizard, a Lending Tree company that helps users compare car insurance quotes and companies, Louisville drivers rank among some of the best in the country. The city checked in at No. 6 on their list.

The site used four key metrics to determine overall driver quality: Accidents, Speeding tickets, DUIs and Citations and compared 2020 data from 70 of the largest cities in America.

Louisville drivers ranked low in the all four: 63 in Accidents, 54 in DUIs, 62 in Speeding and 60 in Citations.

Birmingham, Ala. and St. Louis took home the top two spot and Midwestern and southern cities dominated the list of best drivers.

California was a repeat offender on the list of cities with the worst drivers.

Top 10 Best Driving Cities 2021

Birmingham, Alabama St. Louis, Missouri Little Rock, Arkansas New Orleans, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Detroit, Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Banton Route, Louisiana Grand Rapids, Michigan

Top 10 Worst Driving Cities 2021

Omaha, Nebraska Riverside, California Bakersfield, California Columbus, Ohio Richmond, Virginia Fresno, California Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland

Check out the the full list of cities and more about the methodology on QuoteWizard’s website.

