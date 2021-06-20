Louisville drivers named 6th best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ever tried to navigate through the one-way streets downtown? Or missed your exit on the expressway and had to drive across the bridge to Indiana to turn around? Maybe you have had a close call with someone merging lanes on I-65S.
If any those situations crossed your mind you probably wouldn't say Louisville drivers are necessarily some of the best in the country. However, a new study proves otherwise.
According to a study from QuoteWizard, a Lending Tree company that helps users compare car insurance quotes and companies, Louisville drivers rank among some of the best in the country. The city checked in at No. 6 on their list.
The site used four key metrics to determine overall driver quality: Accidents, Speeding tickets, DUIs and Citations and compared 2020 data from 70 of the largest cities in America.
Louisville drivers ranked low in the all four: 63 in Accidents, 54 in DUIs, 62 in Speeding and 60 in Citations.
Birmingham, Ala. and St. Louis took home the top two spot and Midwestern and southern cities dominated the list of best drivers.
California was a repeat offender on the list of cities with the worst drivers.
Top 10 Best Driving Cities 2021
- Birmingham, Alabama
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Detroit, Michigan
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Banton Route, Louisiana
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
Top 10 Worst Driving Cities 2021
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Riverside, California
- Bakersfield, California
- Columbus, Ohio
- Richmond, Virginia
- Fresno, California
- Sacramento, California
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Austin, Texas
- Baltimore, Maryland
Check out the the full list of cities and more about the methodology on QuoteWizard’s website.
