LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new drive-thru testing sites will open in Louisville and Lexington Monday.

The locations will be open for two weeks near African-American communities. Beshear said anyone, not just those who fit certain criteria, can sign up for a test at any location.

"We have seen the disproportionate impact, especially in the death rate, of this virus," Beshear said.

The Louisville location will be in Shawnee Park. The site will also provide a mask and hand sanitizer to anyone who takes a test at the location.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was at the announcement, saying the disproportionate impact on the African American population is completely unacceptable.

"In Louisville, like cities all over America and in the Commonwealth, there is a 12 year life expectancy difference between the most resourced communities and the least resources communities," Fischer said. "That is something that I don't think anybody would tolerate if you were sitting in one of those zip codes."

The Park DuValle Community Health Center and UofL Health recently launched a new drive-thru testing site in their neighborhood. The site is by-appointment and only for patients who have a referral and are considered high-risk.

