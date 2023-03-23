'We will not hide'; Drag Queen Storytime increases event security after threats from White Lives Matter

Drag Queen Storytime says it has been informed that a designated neo-Nazi group plans to travel to Kentucky and protest the event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime is increasing security for an upcoming weekend event in Louisville over heightened safety concerns.

The LGBTQ+ nonprofit is hosting a "Reading with Pride" event, featuring Louisville Drag Queen Miss Diana Rae, at the No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank on Sunday, March 26

In a social media post, event organizers said they were notified that White Lives Matter plans to travel to Kentucky to protest the event in hopes of scaring guests.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the group a neo-Nazi organization created as "a racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter."

Screenshots from the Kentucky White Live Matter Official Telegram channel, provided by the nonprofit, show the group plans to "make our visibility known" at the event.

Important information about our reading with Pride event on March 26th, 2023 We have been informed and shown evidence... Posted by Drag Queen Storytime- Kentucky on Sunday, March 19, 2023

In response, Drag Queen Storytime says rather than canceling the event, they plan to increase security.

"This group is hoping to intimidate and scare us into canceling our event," officials said on Facebook. "Let's be perfectly Queer about this. We will not be canceling our event. We will make our presence known."

Drag Queen Storytime says there will be more security at the event to protect guests and say the event venue is gated and on private property.

Another Louisville nonprofit, the Parasol Patrol, also plans to attend the event on Sunday to shield guests from anticipated protestors.

"We are calling our community. Please show up!" Drag Queen Storytime said. "We will NOT HIDE from anyone."

On Wednesday, another LGBTQ+ event in eastern Kentucky canceled its drag fundraiser due to threats of violence from extremists.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.