RV that prompted evacuations belongs to Missouri family visiting downtown Louisville

Metrosafe said police have blocked off the area after an RV was found parked in front of the Humana building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police have reopened downtown streets after shutting down the area due to a report of a suspicious RV found outside the Humana Tower Friday afternoon.

LMPD said it blocked off the area as a precautionary measure after the RV was found parked in front of the building. The building was evacuated, and the LMPD Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit were dispatched.

A WHAS11 reporter at the scene said an officer said "the perimeter was not safe," saying it would be "a while" before anyone could return to the area.

After about an hour, the streets were reopened when the Bomb Squad declared the vehicle safe. The owner of the RV returned to the area, telling WHAS11 he and his family were visiting from Missouri and parked downtown to go to the Kentucky Science Center.

WHAS11 has reached out to LMPD for more information.

