Louisville Downtown Partnership launches CitySpots initiative; What to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) has officially launched the CitySpots initiative in downtown.

According to a news release, the CitySpots initiative transforms under-utilized sidewalks, plazas and public areas into a network of pedestrian-friendly urban spaces.

Officials said each CitySpot will encourage social interaction, community building and civic engagement.

“Public space is an important part of how visitors, residents, and employees interact and connect with our Downtown,” Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of LDP, said. “Through the new program, people are encouraged to rediscover the art of hanging out and enjoy previously under-utilized spaces throughout the Downtown area.”

The release states the CitySpot location at 5th and Jefferson, adjacent to Metro Hall, took over an "oversized and under-programmed" sidewalk and green space that now houses patio furniture, umbrellas and flowerpots on freshly painted pavement and crosswalks.

“The CitySpot spaces will serve as a convenient space for visitors, residents, and downtown workers to meet, work collaboratively, mingle, and enjoy a meal or a coffee," Mayor Craig Greenberg said. "CitySpot promotes one of my top priorities of creating a healthier city and a more vibrant downtown.”

Officials said CitySpots are funded through donations and designed with the help of LDP staff and former Bingham Fellows class participants.

If you are a company or organization interested in sponsoring a CitySpot, please click here.

