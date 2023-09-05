'I refuse to lose another Black life': Community pitches reform ideas to DOJ officials at Shawnee Library

The U.S Department of Justice will be in Louisville for two weeks, asking what people want their city and police force to look like.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As folks stepped into the Shawnee Library Tuesday afternoon, many quickly found what they were looking for: the sign pointing toward where U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials had set up for their walk-in availability sessions.

The setup was simple -- tables, chairs, pens and notepads -- as they spent hours listening to what the community wants their city and police department to look like.

A two-week long schedule of discussions kickstarted this week, most notably with a forum Monday night at Louisville's Main Library.

But on Tuesday, the session offered much more intimate one-on-one conversations. You could argue the location made them even more significant: One of several neighborhoods in west Louisville where some of the loudest calls for justice have echoed.

"This is very, very important. We've had a lot of problems with our police force. [The DOJ] needs our help, with how we'd like to see policing in the future," said De'Nita Wright, one of the first to chat with DOJ authorities on Tuesday.

A consent decree is on the horizon, meaning Louisville Metro government and Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) will be federally mandated to invest in meeting a list of reforms, and proving compliance through the years to come.

But before the feds and city leaders negotiate the agreement, they want to hear from the community.

Monica Thomas has lived in Louisville her whole life. She was at Monday night's discussion, but felt pulled to make another appearance.

"There were three things I suggested they do: One, get rid of qualified immunity," Thomas said. "Two, [establish] a national database that houses the bad actors. Lastly, diversity training."

Thomas continued, "I refuse to lose another Black life. It is not OK with me."

Meanwhile, Donnie Morris offered his knowledge as president of Prevention 2000, a program that works to intervene in kids' lives and prevent crime.

"It was refreshing and invigorating to see that they came here," he said.

We also talked to De'Nita Wright, the chair of the Coalition of West Louisville Neighborhood Associations.

Her plea is for every officer to build better connections with their neighbors.

"To protect the people in your division, you should know the people in your division," Wright said. "We need the police. I'm not for disbanding the police -- I'm for refurbishing."

Louisville's future under the DOJ's watch is uncertain. And while many in the community say the issues revealed in their report aren't new, they say the solutions have to be.

The DOJ's next forum in Louisville is Tuesday night, from 6-7:30 p.m. at South Central Regional Library. The next walk-in availabilities are Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Iroquois Library, and then Thursday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Fairdale Library.

►Contact reporter Isaiah Kim-Martinez at IKimMartin@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.