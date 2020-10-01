LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville dog owner is facing charges after police say her dog attacked and killed a person's cat.



The criminal summons says Cari Frank was walking her dog without a leash in a Fern Creek neighborhood. The summons says it then ran into Mark Barnes' yard and attacked his cat.



Barnes captured the incident on a surveillance camera.

"It was heartbreaking because as any pet owner will tell you, that pet is your kid. And it was like watching one of your own children get murdered really," Barnes said.

While the attack happened back in June, it took investigators several months to track Frank down. She's facing charges including having a potentially dangerous animal and failing to restrain the dog.

Franks is expected to be in court in late February.

