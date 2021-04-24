City declared Dino's Food Mart a public nuisance, told property owners to vacate and 8 months later judge dismisses order

The judge sided with the business saying the property owner was served with the order, not the business owner.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight months after Dino’s Food Mart in the Russell neighborhood was cited by the Department of Codes and Regulations as a public nuisance, the case for it to vacate the premises was dismissed by a judge.

According to Denise Bentley, a legislative assistant to District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis, a judge gave his decision on the matter Thursday.

The 26th and Broadway business was considered a public nuisance after the city sent a letter to property owners, citing more than 1,000 police runs at the business the last two years.

The owners of the food mart sent their appeal and Bentley said a judge rule in Dino’s favor because the property owner was served, not the business owner.

“The prostitution the drugs, the homicides, the robberies, that's what we were fighting, that's what the community wanted Councilwoman Purvis to stop. So, we fought a good fight, of course, the outcome wasn't what we wanted or expected, but that's part of the process and so we'll revisit that next week,” she said.

Bentley said there may be plans to re-evaluate the nuisance ordinance to keep something like this from happening in the future.

