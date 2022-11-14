Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness temporarily closed due to flooding

Here's what it means for the services the agency offers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is temporarily closed until further notice due to "significant flooding" at its downtown headquarters.

Officials said employees were sent home early Monday morning for safety concerns after water was found accumulating on the third, second and first floors. At this time, the cause of the flooding is under investigation and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

It's unclear when the LMPHW's headquarters will reopen.

Community members seeking assistance are asked to reach out to Metro 311 or at 502-574-5000.

Some employees will work remotely until the building is deemed safe to re-enter. Services at the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program and Specialty Clinic have been unaffected.

Here are the temporary changes made to LMPHW's services:

Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program that operates at the Gray Street location has been moved to the 1229 S. Shelby St. location.

The Tuberculosis Clinic is closed at this time. LMPHW reached out to patients to reschedule appointments.

Environmental inspectors will be dispatched from home and will continue inspections, as well as follow up on complaints.

If you need to pay or renew a food, hotel/motel, pool, tattoo studio or other health permit, please do so online.

Those who need to drop off plans for a septic system or building plans for a restaurant will be unable to at this time.

