'She represents the neighbor we all want' | Corrections officer honored for helping mother, child involved in shooting

When Maranda Grayson heard gunshots in her neighborhood, she said she "knew she had to do something" and left the safety of her home to help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer received special recognition Friday night for her role in helping two shooting victims last weekend.

Maranda Grayson said she was at her home on Quiet Way on Sunday, Feb. 27 when she heard gunshots nearby. Without hesitation, she said she grabbed her gun, called 911 and ran toward the gunfire.

"I knew I had to do something," Grayson said. She said she found her neighbor, Angelica James, badly wounded in the yard as well as a child that had been shot in the hand.

Since she didn't know where the gunshots had come from, she said she prioritized helping the child get to safety. She bandaged his hand and went back outside to help James.

"I came back out and she was already gone before I could really help her," Grayson said Friday. She stayed with James and the child until EMS arrived.

For her actions, Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark presented Grayson with the Award of Valor.

"She represents the neighbor we all want," Clark said. "Our community is a safer place to live and work because of the courage of a Metro Corrections officer."

The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Gordon, was taken into custody on Thursday. In addition to killing James, Gordon is also accused of taking a 2-year-old child. The child was found safe shortly after the shooting.

"I'm a little heartbroken for the boy," Grayson said. "But I'm happy that his brother's back home. And I'm happy the guy is caught."

Gordon is currently being held at LMDC on a $250,000 bond.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.