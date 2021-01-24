Louisville demonstrators rally, call for tenant rights during pandemic

Protesters allege landlords and companies that own housing in the city have misused funds meant to help tenants through the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Demonstrators took to the streets Saturday in support of what they are calling “tenant rights.”

Protesters allege landlords and companies that own housing in the city have misused funds meant to help tenants through the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said even though the Centers for Disease Control has extended the eviction moratorium, people are still being kicked out of rental properties. They added residents already affected by reduced hours due to safety precautions had little recourse when it came to ensuring their basic needs were met during a challenging time.

The group is calling on Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council to enact moratorium on all evictions in the city until the end of the pandemic.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.