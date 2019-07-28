LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Democratic Party Headquarters has been the target of vandalism.

Phrases such as “Treason Dem”, “witch hunt” and "Racist AOC" were all found painted on their building located in the 1500 block of Durrett Lane. It's unclear why Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was mentioned since she represents New York's 14th District.

Staff says the vandalism took up much of the front side of the building and was found about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Virginia Woodward, the vice chair, says the hate filled messages are an unfortunate symptom of today’s environment.

She says she wants to send one message in particular – they are not intimidated.

“I think just disappointed in someone that they would take that motive to try to get whatever message they’ve got out and to me it was a message of hate and we can’t let the haters win,” she said.

The Louisville Democratic Party’s full statement:

This kind of hate filled graffiti is an unfortunate symptom of today’s environment where folks won’t come together for honest debate and discourse. Free speech is about buying a billboard with your opinions, not vandalizing a building with graffiti.

We are not intimidated by this act and it only serves to strengthen our resolve in standing up for true democracy. We encourage all Democrats to become more involved in our election process.

We appreciate everyone reaching out to us from across the community and the country standing in solidarity with the Louisville Democratic Party.

The group has security cameras installed and feel they will be able to figure out who is responsible for that graffiti.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.