LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Democrats are mourning the loss of their chairman of the executive board.

J. Russell Lloyd, 50, passed away Sunday morning, according to officials.

Lloyd had been the chair since 2016 and had fought tirelessly for voters whose right to vote was being challenged.

He also ran the voter protection hotline in Jefferson County.

Officials say Lloyd also led the Louisville Democrats to success by flipping 2 Kentucky House seats and the historic voter turnout in 2019 that led to Governor Andy Beshear’s election.

“Russell has made a permanent mark on how the Louisville Democratic Party functions, and we will honor him by continuing his legacy of leadership, ethics, and commitment to electing Democrats across Jefferson County, up and down the ballot. We are all going to miss him and we send our deepest condolences to his family,” Virginia Woodward, vice and acting chair of the board, said.

Funeral arrangements for Lloyd have not yet been announced.

