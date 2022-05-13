CycLOUvia heads to downtown Louisville this summer

On June 5, Main Street, from Wenzel to 10th Streets, will be closed to all cars allowing people to bike, skate or walk on the roadway.

A popular Louisville event is returning this June but in a new part of the city.

Mayor Greg Fischer said this year's CycLOUvia will be held in downtown Louisville to promote the city's businesses and arts and cultural attractions.

CycLOUvia Downtown will take place on Sunday, June 5 from 2-6 p.m.

During that time, Main Street, from Wenzel to 10th Streets, will be closed to all cars allowing people to bike, skate or walk on the roadway and enjoy vendors and activities along the way.

The first CycLOUvia was held on Bardstown Road in 2012. Since then, it has also been held on Frankfort Avenue and West Broadway.

Fischer said Louisville Metro Government decided to host the event downtown this year to "encourage people to come downtown and support local businesses and organizations following the global pandemic."

This year, Humana is sponsoring the event and is transforming the Repurposed event space into a family-focused activity center.

The LouVelo bikeshare program will offer free 2-hour rides from 1-7 p.m. as well.

Fischer said that the city is also looking for local artists to design and install chalk murals in four selected intersections along the CycLOUvia route.

Proposals are due at noon on Monday, May 16. For more information, click here.

"Thank you to Humana for its sponsorship and thank you to our participating businesses and organizations," Fischer said. "We hope this event will encourage healthy lifestyles and promote the use of sustainable transportation."

