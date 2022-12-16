'I hope he gets help'; Man pleads guilty to voyeurism after hiding camera in Cyclebar bathroom

Eddie Tsing Lam pleaded guilty to eight counts of voyeurism on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after police accused a man of hiding a camera in the bathroom of a Cyclebar, Eddie Tsing Lam has pleaded guilty to eight counts of voyeurism.

Middletown police charged Lam after an employee found the hidden camera, disguised as a pen, inside a jar of feminine products.

Cyclebar owner Annie Locke said she was shocked by the outcome in court on Friday. Locke says despite not expecting to see Lam in court, she's happy he is taking accountability.

"I feel a little relieved and I feel grateful that he owned up to what he did," she said.

In addition to his guilty plea, Lam agreed to two-and-a-half years of probation and mental health treatment.

The judge also ordered him to stay away from witnesses.

"For him to get that low, or for anyone to get that low, there's definitely, possibly something not right and possibly needs to seek help for it," Locke said.





According to court documents, Lam told police he placed the hidden device in the same restroom a total of three times.

Locke said she hopes Lam uses the next two years to learn from the pain he's caused.

"Mostly, I hope he's sorry for what he did because he affected so many people, and so many people's lives," she said. "It was a violation of people's rights. So I hope he's sorry for what he did. I hope the best for him and I hope he gets help because he definitely needs help."

She also prays his actions continue to bring awareness.

"It can be anybody and it can definitely be someone you know at any location and at any place," Lock said.

The judge told Lam that if he violates the conditions of his probation, he will spend a year in prison. Lam will be able to get the charges expunged from his record if he follows the terms of his plea.

