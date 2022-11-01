Louisville officers intercept $2.5 million counterfeit jewelry deal

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a package arriving from Hong Kong concealing bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 2,000 pieces of counterfeit jewelry were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Louisville Port of Entry on Oct. 26.

One package concealed bracelets, necklaces and earrings that had a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $2.51 million, had they been genuine, according to a CBP press release.

Officers reportedly inspected the shipment arriving from Hong Kong that was manifested as necklaces and was heading to a corporation in New York.

Upon examination, officers found the following items:

403 Chanel branded necklaces

128 Van Cleef and Arpels design necklaces

52 Cartier Love bracelets

379 Van Cleef and Arpels design bracelets

154 Van Cleef and Arpels design pairs of earrings

560 Cartier style pair of earrings

398 Chanel branded pairs of earrings



LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations-Chicago Field Office, said the CBP is responible for enforcing hundreds of U.S. trade laws and regulations on behalf of 49 other federal agencies.

“CBP officers play a critical role in the nation’s efforts to protect the American consumer, the U.S economy, and U.S. jobs,” Sutton-Burke said. “This is yet another dramatic example of how dedicated CBP officers are to the CBP mission.”

While the rapid grown of e-commerce gives consumers improved access to millions of products through online vendors, this easy access gives counterfeit goods more ways to enter the U.S. economy, according to CBP officials.

“Intellectual property theft threatens America’s economic vitality and funds criminal activities and organized crime,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville, said.

On a typical day in 2021, CBP officers seized $9 million worth of products with Intellectual Property Rights violations, according to the release.

