'We have to fight' | Louisville's Cuban community, supporters rally in support of ongoing protests

The Louisville Cuban community, one of the largest in the country, is calling on local and national leaders to help their home country in turmoil.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month after protests began to fill the streets of Cuba, Louisville's Cuban community and supporters are still rallying to bring awareness to what is happening to their home country.

Demonstrators in Cuba have been protesting over poor living conditions and high prices for food and medicine. While President Joe Biden has called the protests "remarkable," U.S. residents are pushing the Biden Administration to take action against the Cuban regime.

"Our relatives in Cuba is fighting for themselves with no weapons, no protection, nothing. They're dying of starvation, they're dying of COVID in this terrible pandemic," said Oscar Puig, who is from Cuba. "Whatever we can do here, we stand as a community."

The Cuban community in Louisville is the second largest in the United States. The city's population of Cuban immigrants per capita of is more than any other American city outside of Florida. Dozens took to the steps of Metro Hall in Downtown Louisville to represent and fight for the country they love.

"Louisville is so important to this fight," Puig said.

Though he, his wife and child all live in the states, Puig said they have family back in Cuba.

"We have the rights to prosperity here, we have the rights to open our own businesses here," Puig said. "My father, my brothers, my friends, my people don't have those same rights. That's why we're here fighting for them."

"Viva Cuba Libre!" and other chants erupted between speakers, prayers and songs at the hour-long rally across from Jefferson Square Park, a spot that has seen many protests and rallies in the past year.

"It is a privilege to be here in a public space and express our opinions without fear of police, contrary to what is happening in Cuba, our country," Luis David Fuentes of El Kentubano said to the crowd.

The Cuban community has called on local, state and national leaders to help Cuba in their fight for freedom. Local leaders including District 19's council member Anthony Piagentini and a representative from Rand Paul's campaign attended and spoke at the rally.

But Puig said the plea for help goes out to every American.

"Please help Cuba, when America speaks everybody listens," he said. "To the American people, to local authorities, to the federal authorities...please help Cuba. President Biden, it's in your hands. Please, Please help us."

