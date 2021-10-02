MetroSafe reports more than 20 crashes in 5 hours amid wintry weather

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and emergency management officials are asking for all non-essential travel to be canceled ahead of the weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more winter weather approaches the Louisville area, MetroSafe 911 reported more than 20 crashes and 15 stranded motorists between 5-10 a.m. Wednesday.

MetroSafe said five non-injury crashes were reported by third-party callers Wednesday morning, while 15 motorists were stranded. There were 20 crashes that involved injuries, several of which happening on I-64 and I-65.

At one point, a multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes on the Gene Snyder near New Cut Road. An officer responding to the original crash was injured in another crash, but is expected to be okay.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews have been out since overnight hours and will remain on throughout the day to monitor conditions and treat roadways.

KYTC said drivers should remember to drive slow no matter what type of vehicle they are in, especially when approaching intersections or bridges. Anyone who needs to travel should allow more time for commutes than normal.

