Report details how COVID-19 highlights housing insecurity

The practices have been specifically impacting people of color, women-led households and those in poverty before the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Though a problem before last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shone a light on the growing issue of housing insecurity in Metro Louisville.

The eighth State of Metropolitan Housing Report, titled "COVID-19 and the Struggle to Stay Safe at Home in Louisville, KY," details how COVID-19 has highlighted housing insecurity and racial or ethical disparities within the area.

The Metropolitan Housing Coalition released its findings on affordable housing in Metro Louisville and southern Indiana Tuesday, saying federal eviction bans did not help combat growing insecurity.

"There were many loopholes in the moratorium itself that allowed people to continue being evicted," said Cathy Kuhn, MHC executive director. "Landlords would then terminate the lease and evict a person from their home."

Kuhn said the practices have been specifically impacting people of color, women-led households and those in poverty before the pandemic. Housing foreclosures in Jefferson County remained highly concentrated in West Louisville.

The MHC provided multiple recommendations to helping combat housing insecurity and better help those impacted by the pandemic.

Kuhn said the best thing the city can do is invest in affordable housing programs. Both the city and state have rental assistance programs to help those impacted by COVID-19, as well as other issues.

The MHC recommended Louisville start systematic outreach to make sure people facing homelessness understand that programs exist to help them.

"If we do not take advantage of the resources coming to us right now...we will be on the verge of a homeless crisis," Kuhn said.

Jefferson County still has rent and mortgage help available. Anyone can go to stopmyeviction.org to sign up.

