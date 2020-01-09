Permanent COVID-19 testing site opens in West Louisville

Anyone can get tested at the YMCA on West Broadway from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A permanent coronavirus testing site opened at the YMCA in West Louisville Tuesday.

Anyone can get tested, whether they are symptomatic or not, at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Norton Healthcare will offer drive-thru or walk-up testing by appointment.

"We know really making the opportunity for convenience accessibility and a quick throughput for patients is important — especially as people are getting back into a pseudo-normal life," Sam Zuege with Norton Healthcare said.

Up to 300 people can be tested each day, with results expected in around three days.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment can call (502) 861-4611, option 1 or visit NortonHealthcare.com/RITC.

