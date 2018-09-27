(Louisville Business First) - A prominent couple in Louisville's business community has made a $500,000 pledge to the Louisville Urban League to support the sports complex planned for the West End.

Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds announced on Facebook that the pledge from Wade and Alice Houston is the first major gift for the $30 million project.

The Houstons are the owners of HJI Supply Chain Solutions, a Louisville company that offers order-fulfillment, supply-chain and warehousing services.

The indoor track and field facility is proposed on a 24-acre tract known as Heritage West at 30th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in the Russell neighborhood.

In June, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer pledged $10 million toward the construction costs.

